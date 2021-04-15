A family of four in Carencro is now homeless after a fire ravaged their home early Thursday morning, the Carencro Fire Department said.
The fire department responded to the blaze at 114 Simon Latour Road around 3:50 a.m. and found the home fully involved, Carencro Fire Chief David Mouton said. Additional units from the Lafayette, Scott, Prairie and Cankton fire departments responded to assist in extinguishing the residential fire.
The two adults and two children, one a toddler, inside the home escaped without injury. One of the residents was examined on-scene by Acadian Ambulance as a precaution, he said.
The Lafayette Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.