Former Turkey Creek assistant police chief and current Erath police chief candidate Christopher Lemaire was arrested on 10 malfeasance counts Thursday, in a move Lemaire claims was “malicious” and politically motivated.
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement the agency was asked by Turkey Creek Police Chief Steven Ardoin to conduct an investigation into Lemaire over “possible criminal activity involving traffic stops and narcotics investigations” on Aug. 8.
In a statement released to Evangeline Today, Ardoin said the investigation was launched after multiple complaints were received in June about Lemaire’s behavior during traffic stops. Ardoin reviewed body camera footage, then elected to refer the investigation to an outside agency.
Lemaire resigned from the Turkey Creek Police Department in July after about two and a half years with the department, he said. In his statement, Ardoin said Lemaire was asked to resign.
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office said between February and July Lemaire committed malfeasance during multiple traffic stops, and evidence also pointed to the 38-year-old conducting narcotics investigations outside of his jurisdiction; Turkey Creek, a village of around 400 people, is located in Evangeline Parish.
Lemaire was arrested by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office on Thursday while on duty for the Lecompte Police Department, where he is now employed. He was transferred to the Evangeline Parish Jail, where he was booked on 10 counts of malfeasance in office and one count of possession of schedule II narcotics.
His bond was set at $15,000, which Lemaire posted, the sheriff’s office said.
“I can definitely tell you it’s politically motivated. For one sheriff to call another sheriff to have me arrested in their jurisdiction, when they know I work in law enforcement and they could’ve given me the common courtesy and called me….I would have turned in myself gladly without any issues. When you have one agency contacting another saying I know he’s on duty, go get him, that’s humiliation,” Lemaire said.
Malfeasance in office is when a public officer or official either personally refuses or fails to do their job or is intentionally unlawful in their work, or allows a subordinate to do so. If a police officer is found guilty of malfeasance, their P.O.S.T. certification, a requirement for law enforcement officers in the state, will be automatically revoked.
If convicted, the sentence could be up to five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.
Lemaire said he was blindsided when deputies arrived to arrest him, asked him to turn over his service weapon and handcuffed him. He said he was not interviewed during the course of the investigation.
The former Turkey Creek assistant chief said he believes there is “malicious intent” behind his arrest stemming from disagreements with Ardoin about the direction of the Turkey Creek department.
According to Evangeline Today, Steven Ardoin was initially appointed to the chief position in January 2021 after then-Chief Shawn Eckhart resigned over “personal differences between Eckhart and elected officials of the village.”
“You could say it’s a butting heads situation on the way the department needed to be ran and the way morale of the department needed to come up,” he said.
The Acadiana Advocate contacted the Turkey Creek Police Department for comment but did not receive a response before publication.
Lemaire is one of three candidates in the running to be Erath’s next police chief and said he currently has no plans to shutter his campaign. After making calls to a few trusted entities, whom he didn’t name, he said he’s been advised he’s able to run since he’s innocent until proven guilty.
The 38-year-old is running against incumbent Anna LaPointe, who is running for her third term in the position, and Cory Benoit.
Lemaire said he’s been a law enforcement officer in Louisiana towns on-and-off for 20 years.
This is not his first time facing an allegation of malfeasance. In 2016, Lemaire was charged with malfeasance while working for the Mamou Police Department after he improperly disposed of a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop.
The police officer said he had stopped an 18-year-old suspect when he received a secondary call about a major crash with injuries, and made the decision to prioritize the crash. He released the teen and crushed the marijuana underfoot, which he said in hindsight was “a rookie mistake” and he should have confiscated the drug for proper logging and disposal.
He pleaded down to a count of filing a false public record. Lemaire has publicly addressed the arrest before, posting on his Facebook about the incident and subsequent court proceedings in March days after announcing his candidacy for Erath police chief.