A woman who was struck by two vehicles while walking in Lafayette on Friday night has died from her injuries.

Shantel Simpson 30, of Lafayette, died from injuries sustained when she was walking in the 1200 block of Carmel Drive just after 6 p.m. Friday, according to Lafayette Police. She was attempting to cross the road when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. The impact caused Simpson to land in the southbound lane, resulting in her being struck a second time by a vehicle traveling in the southbound lane.

No charges have been filed; the crash remains under investigation.