A 16-year-old boy was arrested on attempted murder Friday following a shooting in Abbeville, police say.
Abbeville Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting at an area apartment complex around 5:15 a.m. Friday and found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, Abbeville Police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet said in a statement.
A 16-year-old was booked on attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile in the case, the statement said. The teen was transported to a juvenile holding facility after booking.
No other details about the shooting were provided by law enforcement.