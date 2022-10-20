On Saturday, an exclusive interview between Lafayette native and "CBS Mornings" lead national correspondent David Begnaud and Schanda Handley will air for “48 Hours”, giving a firsthand account of the 2017 kidnapping masterminded by her estranged husband.
In August 2017, Schanda Handley was abducted at gunpoint from her Founders Street home and taken away handcuffed in the back of a white van by two men. The men were hired by her estranged husband, Lawrence Michael Handley, with whom she was engaged in a contentious divorce. The divorce was granted in March 2018.
Lawrence Handley made millions in 2015 when he sold Townsend, a network of substance abuse treatment centers for which he was CEO and co-founder.
A friend of Schanda Handley’s and Schanda’s minor daughter were present when the kidnapping happened and were also corralled by the kidnappers, the adult handcuffed.
Schanda Handley was freed after the kidnappers – 27-year-olds Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Montreal Haynes of Jackson, Mississippi – attracted police attention on I-10 and abandoned their vehicle. The duo attempted to swim to freedom, but drowned. Their bodies were recovered from the Intracoastal Waterway near Port Allen the following day.
