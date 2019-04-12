Walther Freeman.jpg

Walther Freeman 

 PROVIDED BY OPELOUSAS POLICE DEPARTMENT

A bank robbery suspect was apprehended in Opelousas after police found him hiding in a shed with over $10,000, police say.

Walther Freeman was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a count of simple robbery Friday, Opelousas Police said in a Facebook post.

Officers responded to the robbery at the Chase Bank in the 200 block of North Court Street around 10:45 a.m. Friday, police said. The bank is across the street from the police department headquarters.

Officers used surveillance footage from the area to track the accused to the shed, the post said.

