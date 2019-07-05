The victim in a fatal Carencro shooting has been identified by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office.
Jaqualon Sellers, 20, died after being shot in the 200 block of Brockton Drive Thursday.
Carencro Police Chief David Anderson said officers received calls about a disturbance involving weapons shortly after midnight Thursday, and when officers arrived, they learned Sellers was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.
He was pronounced dead upon arrival, Anderson said.
Three people — an adult man and two male juveniles — were spotted in a suspect vehicle shortly after the shooting and were stopped by Lafayette police officers, he said. All three were taken into custody and one, a 16-year-old male, was booked on a count of second-degree murder in the shooting, KATC reported.
The other two suspects have since been released, according to KATC.
Anderson said other charges and arrests are pending in the case.