The body of Joyce Thomas, a mute and deaf Ville Platte woman missing since Wednesday, has been found at a property along a stretch of I-49 between Sunset and Opelousas, according to Louisiana State Police.

State Police Troop I spokesperson Thomas Gossen confirmed Thomas’ body was found Monday. Further details about where her body was located and the property where she was found were not immediately available, he said.

Thomas, 72, has been missing since Wednesday, when she was last seen at her apartment complex on Chataignier Street in Ville Platte. Phillip DeWoody, a 53-year-old from Opelousas, was arrested Friday on a count of aggravated kidnapping in her disappearance, but family members and friends said they don’t feel any closer to answers or Thomas’ safe return.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

DeWoody has a lengthy criminal history, including armed robbery convictions and convictions for a 1993 prison escape that include a second-degree kidnapping charge for holding a Lincoln Parish prison guard at knifepoint. He was paroled in June 2019, according to records from the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

+4 Man accused of kidnapping deaf, mute Ville Platte woman has lengthy violent criminal history Phillip Wayne DeWoody, the 53-year-old Opelousas man accused of kidnapping a deaf and mute woman from Ville Platte, has been in and out of pri…

Thomas’ family and friends prayed for her safe return Sunday afternoon and remembered the bright woman who was kind, funny, smart and who always sought to connect with others despite being unable to speak or hear.

Lance Thomas, Joyce Thomas’ grandson, described his grandmother as a woman of high standards, who expects the best of herself and the best of others. She wants everyone to give their all in everything they do and when she gives love and respect to others, she expects it in return, he said.

“She’s the best person to be around in all aspects,” he said.