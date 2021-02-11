Lafayette firefighters were called out to a house fire at 103 Debaillon Street at 5:52 a.m. Thursday. The fire was reported by a neighbor after seeing flames coming from the dwelling, according to a statement from the fire department.
When firefighters arrived on scene, the dwelling was fully involved. A search of the resident revealed it was not occupied.
The home sustained heavy fire damage. The dwelling next door, which was occupied, received fire damage to the exterior from the intense heat. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The house had been vacant for at least a year, according to the statement. There were no utility services supplied to the dwelling. Neighbors informed fire officials that someone was seeing going in the dwelling over the past few months. Fire investigators are asking anyone with information, to contact Lafayette Fire Department at 291-8716 or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.