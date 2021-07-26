A man and his nephew are dead and a sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after incidents in Acadia and Jeff Davis Parish over the weekend.
A 35-year-old man who has not been identified died in a Crowley apartment Sunday afternoon after a stand-off with police, KATC reports. The man's 16-year-old nephew died Saturday night in Jennings. An Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputy, who allegedly was shot by the uncle, is listed in stable condition at an area hospital.
Apparently, a tragic chain of events started Saturday night when the man and his nephew left Crowley, both allegedly armed with guns, and allegedly headed to Jennings to rob someone, police told KATC. Jennings detectives developed information that they had done so, but did not know who the intended target was, Jennings Chief Danny Semmes said
That night, the teen was shot by a resident in Jennings, Semmes said. The resident called police, and when they arrived they found the youth dead in the yard. The homeowner, Stephen Lazard, told police about the attempted robbery. When they examined his weapon, they found it had been reported stolen, and so Lazard, 31, was booked with illegal possession of a stolen weapon.
Evidence regarding the shooting death of the teen will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office for handling, Semmes said.
Detectives found an outstanding warrant for the teen's uncle, and asked Acadia deputies to pick him up on that warrant so they could question him about the Jennings incident, Semmes said.
When deputies went to the residence where the uncle was believed to be, they exchanged shots, leaving the deputy wounded and the uncle dead.
State Police confirm they've been called in to assist, because it was an officer-involved shooting.
