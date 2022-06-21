A 21-year-old man frpm Abbeville was arrested in connection with a Sunday night shooting that left a person injured, Abbeville Police Department said in a news release.
According to police, Tyreik Broussard was apprehended on a warrant Monday and was charged with attempted second-degree murder. He was transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center, Abbeville Police said.
The victim of the incident is currently listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
According to a preliminary investigation,at approximately 10:45 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Abbeville Police Department received a report of shots being in the 1700 block of Fairmont Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, the deputies located the victim in a yard suffering from a single gunshot wound, police said.
The man was transported to the hospital by Acadian Ambulance. The investigation led to detectives obtaining a warrant for the arrest of Broussard.
The investigation is still ongoing. The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who has any information regarding any crime contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling 893-2511.
Citizens can contact the Abbeville police “Tips” line at 892-6777 or send tips through CrimeStoppers of Vermilion by calling 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.