Opelousas police have arrested a local man and accused him in the shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend, according to KATC.
Maleke Guillory, 23, was booked with two counts negligent homicide.
The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at a home on East South Street. Police say Guillory, the victim and a former female acquaintance of Guillory were arguing. At one point the victim got a gun, police say. Guillory allegedly tried to take the gun from her, and during the struggle she was shot.
The victim, who was about five months pregnant, was taken to a local hospital where it initially was reported that she was shot in a drive-by shooting. She and the baby died just after 10 p.m., police say.
Guillory was the father of the baby, police say.
"This a tragic an unfortunate situation that resulted from a firearm being introduced into a highly emotional and volatile situation," a release from Opelousas Police states.