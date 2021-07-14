A planned termination appeals hearing for former Lafayette Police Department officer Pablo Estrada was pushed back Wednesday after his attorney said Estrada’s case is pending with the district attorney’s office.

Estrada was fired from the police department in February after surveillance video at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center showed Estrada punch and shove a handcuffed suspect during booking. The man, Dennis Lazard, was arrested Nov. 28 on counts of battery of a dating partner and resisting an officer.

Estrada appealed his termination to the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board and was granted a hearing in April. The hearing was scheduled for Wednesday but was pushed back after Estrada’s attorney, Allyson Prejean, said an open criminal file on the incident exists.

“There is an open file at the district attorney’s office, and I cannot have a hearing with my client on the stand to testify while he has an open file at the DA’s office," she said. "It would be unfair to him, and I can’t properly defend him in this matter.”

Prejean said she believes the status of the criminal matter will be resolved by the end of the month. She declined further comment after the meeting.

Once a criminal matter is referred to the district attorney’s office, the office must determine what, if any, charges they intend to pursue and either directly press charges or send the matter to a grand jury for review and a decision.

Lazard filed a complaint against Estrada with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office in April.

Members of Lafayette’s NAACP chapter accompanied Lazard, who is Black, when he filed the complaint. Chapter Vice President Michael Toussaint said “[Estrada] has to answer for what he’s done, not just in an internal way through the police department but to the individual that was assaulted.”

Surveillance footage of the incident showed Estrada enter a room with Lazard in handcuffs. The officer told Lazard to sit on a bench and Lazard walked toward the bench but did not sit. Estrada came toward Lazard and the handcuffed man took a step back.

The officer then went to an adjacent desk and when Lazard stepped toward him, Estrada walked over, pushed Lazard, punched him in the stomach and forced him to sit on the bench. The men were talking throughout the encounter.