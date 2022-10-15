Logan Angelle isn’t happy about the narrative being told regarding her arrest Wednesday, and now the Lafayette mom is speaking out in hopes of clearing her name and having the charge dropped.
Angelle, who was arrested and charged with assault on a teacher at Northside High, denies threatening to “beat up” the school principal after arriving on campus to discuss a verbal altercation that occurred Oct. 7 involving her son Braylon Angelle and a Vikings coach.
When she arrived on Wednesday, Logan said she was greeted at the door by Northside principal Julia Williams, who informed her that her son was being banned from the school because he didn't comply when asked to leave during the Oct. altercation.
“She said Braylon didn’t comply when asked to leave,” Logan said. “But he was blocked in. I asked her what he did that was so threatening and she pretty much said he was the cause of everything that happened.”
Braylon said he was following the Northside football team to the locker room after a game that night.
When he was denied access, he said, he told a coach he had been asked by one of his former teammates to film a homecoming proposal.
"I told her they wanted me to record, and she begun cursing me out of the blue. There were parents there and they saw it all," he said. "That’s when the commotion started.”
Logan, who has since posted a video of the encounter between Braylon and the coach on Facebook, said several parents intervened on behalf of her son, but eventually contacted her via Messenger.
“I had all of these text messages on Messenger and phone calls,” Angelle said. “They had told my son to leave but I didn’t want him to leave, because I was coming there to fill out a report. ”
Logan said she arrived at the school Wednesday to discuss what had happened, but the principal attempted to walk away from the conversation. Because she felt unheard, Logan said, she stepped in front of the school door blocking the entrance and said, “You’re going to listen.”
“I didn’t threaten her,” Logan said. “I can see how that could have come off as intimidating, but I felt disrespected and unheard.”
If she assaulted the principal, Logan asked, then why did the officer on campus allow her to leave?
“The officer allowed me to leave and told me I can go fill out a report at (Precinct 4) across from Planet Fitness on Moss Street,” Logan said. “When I got on Moss Street, I was pulled over and I was told the charge. It felt very personal.”
After posting a $250 bond, Logan hopes to move forward after doing what she feels “was no different than what any other parent would do.”
“I didn’t say I would beat her a--,” Logan said. “Any parent in my situation would have done the same thing. I’m not crazy. Wednesday with the principal was a misunderstanding.”
The school system did not respond Friday to questions about the incident.