A federal grand jury has indicted 12 people on charges that included illegally harvesting and selling raw oysters.
Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said the indictments involved Bay Fresh Oyster Co. in San Leon, Texas, and Cameron Parish. Those charged included: Adley Leo Dyson, 48; Clarence Dyson, III, 46; Kirk Patrick Daigle, 47; Kent Anthony Duhon, 58; Robert Alton Watson, 41; Kerwin Tyler Perry, 25; Jenson Kyle Griffith, 28; Kasey Lyn Mock, 28; Terry Wayne Dickens, 41; Phillip Cecil Dyson, 59; Phillip Cecil Dyson, II, 38; all of Cameron, and Brandon Kent Duhon, 24, of Lake Charles.
The indictment alleges that from around March 1 to May 5, 2019 the defendants harvested raw oysters from Calcasieu Lake in violation of Louisiana law and made and submitted false records for the harvested oysters.
The indictment said the defendants sold or purchased oysters knowing they had been taken illegally and transported them to Bay Fresh Oysters in Texas.
Defendants are scheduled to make a first appearance in court March 10.