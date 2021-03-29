Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting March 7 near Abbeville.
After an investigation, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division developed information to secure felony warrants for 24-year-old Kinnie Leshon Henderson, Jr. and 21-year-old Lashylaja Marie Turner, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Each suspect has been charged with one count of first-degree-murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Upon arrest, Henderson was in possession of a large amount of suspected illegal narcotics and a weapon. Subsequently, Henderson has also been charged with possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, and possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a daycare.
Both have been booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center without bond.