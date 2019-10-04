A teenager has been arrested in a Wednesday fatal shooting in Ville Platte, KATC reports.
The 16-year-old boy, who was not identified by police, is accused of fatally shooting a man in the 700 block of South Soileau Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, who also has not been identified, was found lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper back, police said.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Ville Platte Police Chief Neil Lartigue said witnesses reported a fight involving multiple people preceded the shooting. The teen arrested will be charged as an adult, he said.
The accused was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on a count each of second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile. His bond is currently set at $1.05 million, the chief said.