A Breaux Bridge woman has been charged with attempted murder after shooting her brother in the face, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a report of a shooting Monday in the 1000 block of Saltmine Highway, according to a statement from Sheriff Becket Breaux. Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had been shot in the face. The victim was transported to an area hospital for further medical treatment.
An investigation determined the victim was involved in a disturbance with his sister, Mona Duhon, who allegedly shot the victim.
Duhon was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on a charge of attemptd second-degree murder. Her bond has been set at $150,000.