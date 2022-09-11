On Monday, Aaron Richards will once again face trial in the 2010 stabbing death of Pizza Hut delivery driver Timothy Falgout, after his original 10-2 jury verdict was vacated following the U.S. Supreme Court finding nonunanimous jury verdicts unconstitutional.
Richards, 46, faces a count of first-degree murder in the death of Falgout, 50, who was stabbed five times on March 29, 2010, while delivering a pizza to a residence in the 300 block of Rue Canard off Chemin Metairie Road in the Youngsville area.
Falgout was found by the home’s resident after she noticed his vehicle sitting in her driveway. Investigators found a knife near his body and his wallet was found discarded in a bush days later.
Richards’ original trial was held in April 2017. The state elected not to seek the death penalty, and after his conviction, Richards was sentenced to life in prison without probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
His appeal to the Louisiana 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal was denied and the Louisiana Supreme Court afterward denied his writ application in the case.
In April 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an opinion in the case of Ramos v. Louisiana that allowing nonunanimous jury decisions in cases with serious offenses was unconstitutional. Evangelisto Ramos had been convicted of second-degree murder in 2016 and sentenced to life imprisonment in an Orleans Parish stabbing death.
Richards had petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court for a writ at the same time the Ramos case was being considered.
After the Ramos decision, the Supreme Court vacated the judgment and remanded Richards’ case back to the 3rd Circuit, which in turn ordered the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to retry the case in June 2021.
According to court minutes and appeal documents, evidence presented in the 2017 trial included DNA evidence from the knife found at the scene that was a match for Richards; surveillance footage that showed a gold-colored Mercedes-Benz trailing Falgout’s vehicle; and testimony from Marcus Feast, who drove Richards in the Mercedes.
Feast testified that he told officers he dropped off Richards in the neighborhood where Falgout was fatally stabbed, and when he picked him up sometime later, Feast testified Richards said, “Hurry up, get out of here. I think I just killed somebody.”
Surveillance camera footage from a nearby home captured the Mercedes rushing from the area at a high speed soon after, in the wrong lane. Feast admitted to being high on drugs the night of the stabbing.
In addition to Feast's testimony, a Lafayette deputy city marshal was able to place Richards in the Mercedes hours after Falgout was stabbed. About 4 a.m. March 30, Feast and Richards were pulled over in the Mercedes by the deputy marshal.
The trial also included testimony from two women who were attacked and robbed in separate cases; Richards was identified as a suspect in each of the cases. The cases were introduced partly because they played a role in the timeline surrounding Falgout's fatal stabbing.
Richards, who was living in Virginia in spring 2010, was back in town for an April 1 court appearance in the assault and robbery of Addie Bourgeois, who was punched in the face and robbed of her purse in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot off Ambassador Caffery Parkway in April 2009. Richards was convicted of second-degree robbery in the case in 2011 and in 2012 was sentenced to life imprisonment under the state’s habitual offender statute, court records show.
Testimony was also provided by Mary Courville, who was punched in the face and had her purse stolen around 1:30 a.m. on March 30, 2010, after leaving a Lafayette bar. Surveillance video and credit card records captured Richards and Feast using her card at a convenience store soon after the robbery, the documents say.
Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney is listed as the lead prosecutor for the retrial. Lafayette attorney Randal McCann is representing Richards, according to court records.
“We are reluctant to comment on an ongoing case that is scheduled for trial. We are prepared to present our case and have been working real hard toward the trial date,” District Attorney Don Landry said.
McCann did not respond to a request for comment.
Falgout was remembered in his obituary for his devotion to his faith, including his work with the Community of Jesus Crucified and his service as a field angel for Caritas of Birmingham, a mission devoted to evangelizing around the Virgin Mary.
“Tim was modest and humble and served many, many others quietly and faithfully. He was a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend; a hard worker and faithful employee. … Even though we know Tim is with Our Lord, he will be missed beyond words. One could never comprehend the lives Tim has touched,” his obituary read.
Falgout’s older sister, Lindy Soileau, said it’s “gut wrenching” for their family to go through this again, especially for their 94-year-old mother who is physically unable to attend the trial. Even so, she thinks it’s important that Richards has a fair trial and that her brother gets justice through a conviction in his case.
Soileau described her brother as gentle and generous, a prayerful man who would stop to pray for others at a moment’s notice as he went about his daily life. He was “one of the greatest guys I’ve ever known,” she said.
“I just want justice for Tim. Even my husband asked, ‘Well you know he’s already got another life sentence, why does it matter?’ I said, ‘It matters because it’s Tim. It matters,’” Soileau said.