State Police arrested a Ville Platte man who went to Ville Platte Police Department to turn himself in, but instead stole a FedEx truck parked in front of the department, KATC-TV is reporting.
Kamren Gautreaux, 23, was arrested Tuesday by State Police after the truck got stuck in the Interstate 49 median, Chief Neal Lartigue said.
The FedEx driver had stopped at the department to deliver a package. While he was inside the department, a man who said he had come to turn himself in to police got into the vehicle, found the keys in the console, and drove away, the chief said.
Officers and detectives with the Ville Platte Police Department along with deputies of the City Marshal’s Office, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police were involved in the search, Lartigue said.