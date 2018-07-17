Two teens were found dead of gunshot wounds in Glencoe in what the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office says it is investigating as a murder-suicide.
Sheriff Scott Anslum office said deputies were called to respond to a report of shots fired about 10:14 a.m. at a residence on Highway 83.
They arrived to find 18-year-old Naiasalyn Brown and 17-year-old Tyrell Bolden both dead at the scene.
KATC-TV quoted Tyrell's aunt, Evelyn Chillis, saying, "My heart is bleeding because of this tragedy."
KATC quoted family members as saying the two dead dead teens were dating. They say the 18-year-old was four months pregnant and was shot and killed by her boyfriend who then killed himself.
Chillis said, "To see this happen to take his girlfriend and his baby's life, it's hard."
Tuesday, deputies would not confirm who pulled the trigger.
Anslum said, "We're trying to work through it and get through the investigation to get the facts."
Anslum's office said in a news release that the investigation is ongoing.
An agency spokeswoman said she did not have further information Tuesday on what led up to the shooting, or who investigators believe was the shooter and then committed suicide.