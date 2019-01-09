One of two men booked on capital murder in the drive-by shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in Houston was still on probation on a weapons conviction in Jeff Davis Parish, according to reports on KATC-TV in Lafayette and KPRC2 in Houston.
Eric Black Jr., 20, was passenger in a vehicle from which Larry D. Woodruffe, 24, is alleged to have fatally shot Jazmine Barnes on Dec. 30 as she and her family drove to a grocery store. Woodruffe also has been booked on capital murder.
Prosecutors say Woodruffe and Black mistakenly thought they were attacking people they had fought at a club hours earlier when they shot at Jazmine and her family, The Associated Press has reported.
Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney Michael Cassidy said in March 2017 police had stopped Black for speeding when he was 18. Police searched his vehicle and found a gun with an obliterated number in the glove compartment.
A year later when he was 19, Black was allowed to plead to an amended charge of illegal carrying of a firearm, a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year of probation with conditions that he pay a fine and court costs of about $1,000, forfeit the gun, and comply with other conditions.
Black paid all monies due by June 2018 and was then allowed to check in with probation officer remotely, Cassidy said.
The district attorney said Black is still on probation in the Jeff Davis Parish case until March of this year.