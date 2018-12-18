A counselor at a Lafayette Boys and Girls Club is facing felony counts of carnal knowledge and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Police arrested Jeckell Joseph Fuselier at the Marie Antoinette Street club on Tuesday, Lafayette police said.
Fuselier, 21, of Lafayette, sent a 13-year-old club member explicit pictures and engaged in sexual relations with the girl, police told KATC-TV.
Investigators say that activity happened over an extended period of time, but they could not specify exactly how long the alleged actions took place.
Fuselier was booked into in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Bond has not yet been set.
The investigation remains ongoing, police said.