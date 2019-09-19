A 61-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday after his tractor-trailer ran off the road and burst into flames after striking a tree in St. Landry Parish.
The driver, Steven Lambert of Mansura, was traveling on LA. 361 near U.S. 71 in the community of Lebeau when he failed to negotiate a turn successfully and his 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m., a release from Trooper Thomas Gossen, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson, said.
Lambert suffered severe burns after the tractor-trailer caught fire and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he eventually died from his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved, the release said.
Impairment is unknown and standard toxicology samples were collected. The crash remains under investigation, Gossen said.