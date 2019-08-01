An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in a shooting that injured a 5-year-old boy in Ville Platte.
The child was shot in the leg Wednesday while riding in a vehicle in the 700 block of Edward K. Thomas Street. KATC reported family members identified the child as Diamonte Wilson, and said he was riding in the vehicle with his father, baby sister and stepmother when he was shot.
Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said in a release officers received a call about the shooting around 8 p.m. The suspect fired one shot into the vehicle, he said.
The child was transported to Mercy Regional Medical Center in Ville Platte in a private vehicle and was later transferred to a different hospital, Lartigue said.
KATC reported the child was airlifted to a hospital in Baton Rouge. Family members said he is in stable condition and is expected to be reunited with his family today.
Lartigue said a warrant has been issued for a suspect but his name is being withheld “in an attempt to arrest without further incident.”