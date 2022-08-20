A West Pinhook Road gas station and several vehicles were struck by gunfire during a shooting early Saturday, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Lafayette police officers responded to a gas station in the 2700 block of West Pinhook Road just after midnight Saturday and found the business and two vehicles in the parking lot had been struck by bullets. A witness reported a group of people were gathered in the parking lot and then multiple gunshots were fired by unknown people, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
No injuries were reported at the scene, he said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.