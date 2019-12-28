St. Martinville police early Saturday arrested a juvenile in connection with a shooting that sent a local man to the hospital.
Police said in an issued statement that events unfolded about 3:54 p.m. Friday when police were called by the victim’s father, who said his son had been shot in the leg. Police responded to the father’s address but learned his son had driven first to an address on Gov. Mouton Street, then was transported to Lafayette General Hospital.
Investigation revealed that the victim was wounded when several shots had been fired at a vehicle in which the victim had been seated in the 300 block of LaSalle Street. The shots had followed words that were exchanged between two parties at that scene. Police located the vehicle, which had several bullet holes.
The juvenile was captured by St. Martin Police and the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s SWAT team early Saturday. The suspect was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property.
The juvenile was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail.