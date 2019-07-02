Family members have identified the child who died in a shooting last night on Northern Avenue, according to KATC.

The child who died was Mar'Kavin Kyrus Cormier, 2, according to family members.

"He was full of joy," Josh Edmond said. "Everybody loved him." Although only alive for two years, Mar'Kavin Cormier made a big impact on his family.

"We called him 'King'," Edmond said. "That's what he was going to grow up to be. A young king. We were planting a seed of royalty to him as a young boy. Calling him king so he knew he was a king when he would grow up."

Edmond, who is Cormier's cousin, is an advocate against gun violence.

"Prayers went into my heart for the family, not even knowing it was my family member at that time," Edmond said. "When I woke up this morning I had a few missed calls. This morning when I woke up I realized that it was my family member that was a victim to gun violence. "

Edmond says he doesn't want another family to experience this type of grief.

"Put these guns down," Edmond said. "We don't have to have these guns around these children. These children need a voice and they need to be able to live. We've got to make a better way for them."

While police haven't released details about the shooting, Edmond says this case should serve as a reminder for families to be mindful of their children and to keep a close eye on them, especially if there are weapons in the house.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a fourth suspect wanted in connnection with the shooting.

Markeithon Edmond, 24, of Lafayette was arrested for accessory after the fact. He was located in New Iberia and booked at the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Three others were previously arrested in connection with the shooting incident in the 100 block of Northern Avenue.

Three adults present at the home at the time of the shooting incident were arrested, including the child’s mother identified as 22-year-old MaKayla Cormier.

Also arrested were 18-year-old Antorio Edmond and 22-year-old Nathan Bob.