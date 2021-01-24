Opelousas Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for a shooting spree that killed a man and damaged multiple homes and vehicles.
An Opelousas officer on patrol heard gunshots near North Market and Chesney streets around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Opelousas Police Department.
The officer discovered a male victim, who has not been identified by authorities, suffering from a gunshot wound near the railroad tracks in the area.
Although the man was responsive at the time, he was unable to relay any information about the shooter, police said. The man would later die from his injuries at a local hospital just before midnight.
Police said several homes and vehicles in the area were also struck by gunfire. Detectives processed the crime scene for evidence.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous.