A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the Monday shooting death of a man who was thrown out of a car off Queens Ranch Road south of Abbeville.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Jaylen Ben, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and died while being transported to a hospital, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office said in a prepared statement.

Deputies were able to locate and recover the vehicle involved in the incident near the intersection of 9th Street and South State Street in Abbeville, according to VPSO.

An investigation established a juvenile as a person of interest in the shooting.

The juvenile was taken into custody Monday night without incident on an arrest warrant for Second Degree Murder, according to the Sheriff's Office.