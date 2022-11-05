A Lafayette man was killed when he was struck while biking on a Lafayette Parish highway.
Paul Gerald Mouton, 67, was biking east on La. 94 near Longbridge Road when he was struck from behind by a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu also traveling east. Mouton was thrown from his bicycle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Troopers determined Mouton was wearing dark clothing and did not have a rear light or reflector on his bike at the time of the crash. A standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis.
The Malibu’s driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. She showed no signs of impairment and submitted a blood sample for analysis. The crash remains under investigation, Gossen said.