A Crowley woman was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing over $148,000 from her employer while working as their bookkeeper.
Otavia Lewis, 38, pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud. On Monday, Lewis was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to repay the $148,735 she stole from her former employer, according to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana David C. Joseph.
Lewis worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for a Crowley equipment company from March 2014 until May 2016. Using accounting software, she transferred funds from the company’s bank account to accounts and debit cards registered to her and others, the release says.
Lewis attempted to cover up her transfers by using other employees’ names in the Quickbooks system, the release says.