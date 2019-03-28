The victim in a fatal Wednesday night shooting in Crowley has been identified, KATC reports.
Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said the victim, 33-year-old Eric Clement of Crowley, died at a local hospital Wednesday after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting happened near the intersection of West 5th street and North Avenue B around 7:30 p.m., police said.
Broussard said witnesses saw several suspects flee the scene in a vehicle. Several shots from that vehicle struck a nearby home but no one in the home was reported injured, he said.
The investigation remains ongoing. There are no suspects in Clement’s killing, Broussard said.