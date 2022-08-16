A Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office lieutenant is on leave after being arrested on a drunken driving charge Sunday, KATC reports.
Scott Davis, 47, of Erath, was arrested on counts of driving while intoxicated and careless operation on Sunday after a crash on La. 89 just north of La. 14 just before midnight. The crash remains under investigation, but Louisiana State Police said the impact was minor and no injuries were reported.
Troopers determined Davis was impaired at the scene and he was arrested.
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said Davis, a lieutenant with the agency, was placed on leave while an internal review of the incident is conducted.