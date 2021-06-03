The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is taking over the investigation of a potential road rage incident in Estherwood that resulted in a man’s death.
Acadia Sheriff KP Gibson said the incident began around midday Friday in the roadway outside the Estherwood Post Office at 430 Front Avenue and ended in the post office’s parking lot. He said the altercation is believed to be a road rage incident between two people that ended in a physical altercation.
One man involved, 69-year-old Henry Primeaux of Morse, has since died after a stint in a local hospital, Gibson said.
The department has taken over the investigation from the Estherwood Police Department and is reviewing interviews and evidence collected by the department. They’re also awaiting results from an autopsy performed on Primeaux, the sheriff said.