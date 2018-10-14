Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting death from late Saturday night, sheriff's spokesman Lt. John Mowell said in a news release Sunday.
Deputies were called out at 11:05 p.m. to the 300 block of Grossie Lane in Lafayette, where they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Mowell said.
The man, identified as 28-year-old Brandon Broussard, of Lafayette, was transported to a nearby hospital; however, he did not survive, Mowell said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (337) 232-9211; Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232- TIPS (8477), which accepts information anonymously; or the Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Mobile Application.