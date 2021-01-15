A 32-year-old Crowley man was shot and killed outside his home in the city’s first homicide of 2021, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says.
Timmy Harmon was found outside his home in the 1700 block of North Avenue I around 1:19 a.m. Friday after family members heard gunshots. Responding officers attempted first aid but Harmon was declared dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office, Broussard said.
Harmon was shot at least once in the upper torso. A forensic autopsy is pending, the chief said in a statement.
Investigators with the Crowley Police Department collected evidence and spoke to nearby residents at the scene. A motive in the shooting and the number of suspects involved remain unclear, but the department has identified several persons of interest in the case, Broussard said.
If anyone has information on the investigation, you are encouraged to call either Crowley Police at 337-783-1234 or Crimestoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-TIPS.