An early-morning house fire in Lafayette is suspected to be arson.
Lafayette firefighters responded to the 100 block of Ashville Lane at 4:25 a.m. Friday to a reported house fire, according to Alton Trahan, spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department.
The fire was reported by a driver passing near the residence. When firefighters arrived on scene, flames were venting through the roof and windows on the second floor.
The two-story dwelling was not occupied. According to neighbors, the dwelling has been vacant for at least two months.
First responders battled the blaze for one hour before getting it under control. The home sustained heavy fire damage.
Arson is suspected and the investigation is ongoing, Trahan stated.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Lafayette Fire Department at 337-291-8716 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.