TPSO began the embezzlement investigation in early February when a Schriever business owner reported large discrepancies in several of his companies' bookkeeping. TPSO arrested the company's office manager on Feb. 23 after discovering a collective loss of over $500,000.
Detectives were told that Christina Percle Adams, 32, had been responsible for managing all the companies' business accounts since 2018. Detectives then discovered multiple non-business-related charges on company credit cards and money transfers for Adams' personal use. TPSO said the illegal transactions went toward "personal vacations, paying vehicle notes, utility bills, buying jewelry and gambling etc."
Adams was arrested on charges of theft of over half a million dollars and was released from jail the same day after posting bond at $120,000, the sheriff's office said.
Detectives are continuing their investigation back to 2018 when Adams began working as the companies' office manager.
TPSO requests anyone with knowledge of the case to contact them at (985) 876-2500.