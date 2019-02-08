Lafayette man wanted for stealing vehicle, leaving his own at scene
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a Lafayette man wanted for breaking into a home, taking a set of car keys and stealing the homeowner's vehicle while leaving his own vehicle in the driveway.
Brayton J. Galentine, 21, is the suspect in a Jan. 9 burglary and vehicle theft at a residence in the 7000 block Main Highway in St. Martinville, according to a news release.
Galentine is suspected of breaking into the home in the early morning, taking a set of car keys from the residence and driving off in the homeowner's 2017 Ford Fusion.
Police were able to identify Galentine because he left his personal vehicle in the driveway of the home he burglarized.
The stolen vehicle was found Jan. 11 near Lake Fausse Point State Park. It had been burned, according to the news release.
Galentine was charged with three felonies, including one count each of simple burglary, theft above $5,000 but under $25,000, and simple arson.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Galentine is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337)394-3071 or via private message on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Breaux Bridge Police seek theft suspects
The Breaux Bridge Police Department is asking for help identifying two women who are suspects in the theft of a local business.
Anyone with information about the women is asked to contact the police department at (337)332-2186.