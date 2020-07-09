A Crowley man was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in a fatal Tuesday night shooting, police say.
Jarvis Vonkeith Harmon Jr., 21, was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a count of second-degree murder in the Tuesday shooting of Malik Broussard, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said in a statement.
Officers responded to the 500 block of West 8th Street around 11:10 p.m. and found Malik Broussard dead outside after being shot twice in the upper torso. Neighbors said they heard multiple voices outside before the sound of gunshots.
Malik Broussard is the second homicide victim in Crowley in 2020.
Chief Broussard said the investigation into Malik Broussard’s homicide is ongoing.