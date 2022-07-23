A person was shot and then dead while driving a vehicle near downtown Lafayette Saturday afternoon, police said in a news release.
At around 2:44 pm, Lafayette PD responded to shots fired in the 200 block of Moss Street near the intersection of Mudd Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that two vehicles were involved in a drive-by shooting, causing the victim’s vehicle to come to rest after striking a pole, police said.
A preliminary investigation showed that a person whose identity has not been revealed by police yet was discovered dead in their vehicle as a result of the shooting.
The case is still early in the investigation, and the investigators are asking for the public’s assistance with information. Anyone with information can contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.