Drug task forces in Lafayette and Vermilion parishes announced Friday several arrests and drug seizures as the result of ongoing investigative efforts.
In Lafayette, the Lafayette Police Tactical Narcotics Team said in a Facebook post Noah Bacilla, 20, of Lafayette was arrested after police executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Cleveland Street Wednesday. Officers seized $19,500 worth of THC wax, nearly $1,000 of marijuana, MDMA and a firearm.
Bacilla was booked on three counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances. Bacilla is being held on $64,000 combined bond for the various offenses.
In recent weeks, the narcotics team made 56 additional drug-related arrests and seized seven guns, over $2,000 in cash, and over $10,000 worth of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillion announced in a release the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force recently arrested four people for narcotics related offenses.
- Larry Broussard, 43, of Gueydan, was arrested on possession of crystal methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Anthony Hebert, 55, of Kaplan, was arrested on possession with the intent to distribute crystal methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Shayla Breaux, 25, of Gueydan, was arrested on possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone, two counts of possession of a legend drug, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics and possession of a controlled dangerous substance within a drug free zone.
- Kip Stelly, 32, of Erath, was arrested on possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of crystal methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and transactions involving drug proceeds.