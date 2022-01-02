A woman was killed in a hit and run early Sunday morning on Northwest Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette police say.
Officers were called to the scene in the 2100 block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway around 12:40 a.m., according to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department.
Investigators say a woman was trying to cross the street when she was struck by a vehicle traveling south. The driver did not stop.
Witnesses described the vehicle as a gray or silver Ford F140 4D with tinted windows.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.