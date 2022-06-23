At 9 a.m. on Thursday, a suspect riding a bicycle approached a 39-year-old man walking on Park Avenue in Eunice and shot four times, striking the victim three times, according to Eunice Police.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to police, who did not release his condition.
Police said the shooting appears to be a random crime of opportunity. The suspect approached the victim on a red 20-inch bicycle with white or whitewall tires.
The suspect is Dustin "Smiley" Gotreaux, 35, Eunice, was taken into custody about 4 p.m. Thursday. Police say he has a recent history of making threats of harming himself and others. They believe the handgun he used was stolen from a relative.