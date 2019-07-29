A Houston man died Monday morning in a vehicle collision in Acadia Parish.
State Police say Norges Ortiz veered into the opposing lane while driving a Nissan Versa on westbound LA 100, east of McCain Road, resulting in a collision with an oncoming Chevrolet Silverado. Ortiz, who was properly restrained, was pronounced dead on the scene, police say. The other driver also wore a seatbelt and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police do not know what caused Ortiz to veer across the center line. The collision is under investigation.