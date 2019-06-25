Residents in Duson are without power after a dump truck spreading gravel tore down several power lines and poles Tuesday.
Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said the truck became tangled in overhead electrical lines and snapped four electrical poles. Lt. James Hodges said the incident happened on Toby Mouton Road around 1:45 p.m. As of 3 p.m. there were no road closures in place near the downed lines and traffic was still being allowed to pass, Hodges said.
The department is estimating roughly 500 people in the town are without power, he said.
Every traffic signal in the town was also knocked out. Intersections are now functioning as four-way stops and motorists are asked to use caution, Judice said.
Entergy is working to restore power, but the downed lines will need to be restrung before power can be restored, the chief said.