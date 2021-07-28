Gueydan Police Chief Shawn Theriot was indicted on a charge of malfeasance in office on Wednesday, KATC reports.
The indictment was confirmed by 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry, who said the indictment stems from a May 6 incident. KATC previously reported the incident centered around an altercation between Theriot and an unhappy customer at Gueydan Tire Company, which Theriot’s stepdaughter owns. At some point, the encounter became physical.
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation.