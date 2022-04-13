A man in Broussard was found dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday night, the Broussard Police Department said in a press release.
The shooting occurred at approximately 7:09 p.m. at an Exxon gas station at 1505 Bonin Rd, police said. When Broussard officers were directed to a vehicle in the parking lot, they found the man deceased.
No other details have been shared at the moment. Investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident can call the police department at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.