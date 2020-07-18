Two suspects are in police custody on charges of attempted second-degree murder after two shootings in Opelousas that left a woman and a 10-year-old injured, KATC reports.

Opelousas Police are investigating two shootings, which they believe are connected, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon.

In one of the shootings, a 10-year-old boy was shot while sleeping ver at a relative's home on North Oak Street. The bullets were fired from a passing vehicle around 3 a.m. Saturday. The child was struck in the neck and his shoulder was grazed. The adults in the home were unharmed, McClendon said.

The child was transported to a local hospital, but has since been taken to a hospital in Baton Rouge.

In the second shooting, a woman was shot inside of a vehicle on Lincoln Street.